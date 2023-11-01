Security Forces Kill Six Militants In SW Pakistan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Nov 1 (KUNA) - At least six "terrorists" were killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in an operation conducted in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province, said the military on Wednesday.

According to a statement issued by Pakistan military's media wing Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces conducted the operation on the reported presence of terrorists in the area.

It confirmed that six terrorists have been killed in an exchange of fire with security forces during an intelligence based operation in general area Sambaza of Zhob district in Balochistan. It further said that a cache of arms, ammunition and explosives has also been recovered from the terrorists.

"The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and target killing of innocent civilians," said ISPR. Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists. Security Forces have reaffirmed the determination to thwart attempts of sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan, the statement concluded.

The operation comes a day after at least five people, including a policeman, were killed while two others received injuries in an attack targeting a police station in Turbat area of Kech district in Balochistan. Pakistan is facing a rise in militants' attacks across the country following the end of ceasefire by the banned TTP with the government last year. (end)

