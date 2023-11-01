Egypt Receives Dozens Of Injured Palestinians From Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Nov 1 (KUNA) -- Egypt's Ministry of Health said Wednesday it received 45 Palestinian people injured by the Israeli occupation forces in the Gaza Strip.

After checking the wounded, 11 of whom were admitted to Al-Arish Hospital, North of Sinai, while five others to Bir Al-Abd Hospital, spokesman for the ministry Dr. Hossam Abdel-Ghafar said in a statement.

Other injured people are being taken to some hospitals, he said, indicating that all their conditions are stable and they receive required healthcare.

Medical teams at Rafah border crossing examine 117 foreign nationals, including 35 children, that were allowed to get into Egypt via the border, he noted.

Earlier in the day, Egypt's media said that about 360 foreign nationals entered the Egyptian territories through the border, in the first operation of evacuating foreign nationalities from Gaza since the eruption of fighting in the Strip, it pointed out. (end)

