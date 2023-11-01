Global Cybersecurity Forum Kicks Off In Saudi Capital

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Nov 1 (KUNA) -- An international gathering on cybersecurity opened in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh on Wednesday, bringing together representatives of global bodies and firms from some 120 countries.

The event, sponsored by Saudi king Salman bin Abdulaziz, comes at a time where the cybersecurity industry has seen "meteoric growth," the Saudi capital's governor Prince Faisal bin Bander told the gathering, saying it was imperative to employ such technology as part of efforts to bring development goals to fruition.

Addressing the gathering, Saudi Arabia's cybersecurity chief Majed Al-Mazyad said the event represents a platform for global bodies to come together in a bid to boost cybersecurity cooperation, which in turn, proves beneficial for the international community as a whole.

The event will be attended by industry experts, decision makers, executives and high-level representatives across government and academic sectors, as well as prominent international companies, according to state-run SPA news agency. (end)

