Jordan Recalls Israel Envoy In Protest Over Gaza Violence

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Nov 1 (KUNA) -- Jordan on Wednesday recalled its ambassador to Israel in protest over the escalation of violence in the Gaza Strip, saying it would not welcome the Israeli envoy, who had recently departed Amman, back to the Hashemite kingdom.

"This decision stands as a firm representation of Jordan's condemnation and rejection of the raging Israeli war on Gaza, which has led to the killing of innocent civilians and an unprecedented severe humanitarian crisis," read a foreign ministry statement.

The resumption of diplomatic relations "hinges upon Israel ceasing its war in Gaza," added the statement, underlining Amman's "continued commitment" to ensure a definitive end to the violence.

The statement went on to underscore the "urgency" of the two-state solution to the Middle East conflict, in line with the 1967 border lines, with East Jerusalem as the capital of an independent Palestinian state. (end)

