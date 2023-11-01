WHO Welcomes Egypt's Decision To Treat Patients From Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, November 2023 (Petra) -- The World Health Organisation (WHO) welcomes Wednesday Egypt's decision to accept 81 injured and sick people from the Gaza Strip for treatment.According to a statement, WHO has supported the Egyptian Ministry of Health and Population in planning and establishing a comprehensive triage, stabilisation, and medical evacuation system by providing ongoing training for healthcare staff.WHO is working with the Egyptian Red Crescent Society to ensure that psychological trauma support services are available to patients.The statement reads, "Our experts have visited Al-Arish, visited medical evacuation facilities and met with medical staff and ambulance paramedics who received advanced life support training."There are 65 ambulances equipped with full resuscitation and life support capabilities. Thirteen of the ambulance teams include trained emergency doctors in addition to paramedics with advanced life support training."Thousands more people inside the Gaza Strip need access to urgent health services amid shortages of medicines, health supplies and other aid such as fuel, water and food.Before 7 October 2023, around 100 patients each day needed to access specialised health care services outside the Gaza Strip because of the lack of needed health services in Gaza.WHO calls for urgent, accelerated access to humanitarian aid, including fuel, water, food and medical supplies, into and throughout Gaza, and access for patients to referral services outside Gaza.