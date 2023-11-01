Israeli Army Admits Killing Of 15 Soldiers Since Operations Started In Gaza

Occupied Jerusalem, November 1 (Petra) -- The official spokesman for the Israeli army admitted Wednesday that 15 soldiers were killed and others were injured in the ongoing ground invasion in Gaza on the 26th day of the Israeli war on besieged Gaza.On Tuesday, the Israeli army announced the killing of two soldiers during "fierce" clashes in the northern Gaza Strip.

