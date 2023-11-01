Death Toll In Gaza From Israeli Ongoing War At 8,800

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, November 1 (Petra) -- The spokesman for the Ministry of Health in Gaza, Ashraf Qudra, announced Wednesday that the death toll from the Israeli war on Gaza had risen to 8,796, including 3,648 children and 2,290 women, adding that the number of the injured is 24,000.According to local media, Qudra noted that 16 hospitals were put out of service by Israeli bombardment, the most recent of which was the Turkish Friendship Hospital.