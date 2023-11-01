Palestinian Foreign Ministry Accuses Israel Of Reducing Palestinian Civilians To 'Collateral Damage'

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, November 1 (Petra) -- The Palestinian Foreign Ministry said Wednesday the Israeli military considers Palestinian civilians "collateral damage" during Israel's ongoing war on besieged Gaza.The Ministry issued a strongly-worded statement describing the Israeli airstrikes against civilians in the Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza as "a heinous massacre," adding that the strikes are part of the Israeli military's view that Palestinian people "mean nothing."The Ministry expressed frustration that countries would condone Israel's war on Gaza and overlook evidence against Israeli targeting of civilians, the latest of which was the targeting of the Jabalia refugee camp."Is this a war crime or not? If so, why is Israel not condemned and accused of committing such crimes, denounced and threatened with sanctions?" the statement concluded.