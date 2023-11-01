Jordanian Expats' 2023 Remittances At $2.563Bln .9% Increase Compared To 2022

Amman, November 1 (Petra) -- Jordanian expats' remittances increased by 3.3 per cent during September 2023 compared to the same month in 2022, reaching $298.4 million, according to the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ).CBJ published that during the first nine months of 2023, expats' remittances stood at $2.563 billion, compared to $2.539 billion during the corresponding period in 2022, a 0.9 per cent increase.

