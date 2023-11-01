Political Affairs Minister Continues Meetings With Party Chiefs

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 1 (Petra) -Minister of Political and Parliamentary Affairs, Haditha Khreisha, continued his meetings with the secretaries-general of Jordan's political parties, which began Tuesday.Khreisha met separately with chiefs of Jordanian Social Democratic Party, Salman Niqrish; al-Qudwa Party, Iyad Al-Najjar; New Approach Party, Fawzan Baqour, and AL Ansar Jordanian Party, Awni Rajoub.Speaking at the discussions, Khreisha affirmed Jordanians' support for the King's positions, which call for a ceasefire and efforts to achieve an immediate humanitarian truce in Gaza, aimed to secure uninterrupted access to humanitarian aid, and intensify endeavors to stop the war and reach a political horizon.Additionally, the minister stressed need to maintain symmetry on Jordan's internal front, while emphasizing freedom of expression and solidarity with Palestinian people within the law framework.He also indicated that the official Jordanian political stance emphasizes necessity of implementing international legitimacy resolutions and establishing a Palestinian state on June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.The minister pointed to the King's active moves with Arab countries to mobilize an official Arab position to stop Israeli aggression.For their part, the parties' chiefs said Jordan's diplomacy constituted a "qualitative" turning point in shaping Arab and international public opinion towards the Palestinian cause, which also formed a road map to stop Israeli aggression on Gaza Strip, open crossings, stop attacks on civilians, and prevent displacement outside the Palestinian cities.The parties' leaders also lauded Jordan's efforts to send support to Palestinian people in West Bank and Gaza Strip.