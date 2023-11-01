Israeli Media Report 13 Soldiers Dead Since Gaza Invasion

Occupied Jerusalem, November 1 (Petra) -- Israeli Channel 13 announced Wednesday that at least 13 Israeli soldiers have been killed in Gaza since the start of the ground invasion.The Israeli occupation army announced the killing of an Israeli soldier from the Givati Brigade during clashes Tuesday on the fringes of the besieged Gaza Strip, bringing the number to 13 since the start of ground invasion.

