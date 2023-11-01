Attacker Who Smashed Glass Facades Of Two Amman Restaurants Nabbed-PSD

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 1 (Petra) -Security agents arrested a suspect who smashed glass facades of two restaurants in the capital, Amman, on Tuesday.In a statement on Wednesday, the media spokesperson for Public Security Directorate (PSD) said the assailant, who is tracked on several offense counts, admitted his attack on the exterior glass facades of the two restaurants with a sharp object, causing material damage.The spokesperson said PSD will deal "firmly" with any individuals, who commit such acts and refer perpetrators to the competent judicial authorities, to get deterrent penalties, in accordance with the law provisions.