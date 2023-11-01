Holiday Inn & Suites Atlanta Airport North Offers Complimentary Airport Shuttle

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Brandt Hospitality Group's Atlanta Airport Hotel Makes Travel Easy

ATLANTA, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Holiday Inn & Suites Atlanta Airport North , located at 1380 Virginia Ave in Atlanta, is now offering a complimentary airport shuttle for guests.

The hotel is only 2 miles from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, making travel easy for guests flying in or out of the city. The full-service hotel is near Georgia World Congress Center, Mercedes Benz Stadium, Georgia International Convention Center, and more.

Guests will enjoy complimentary Wi-Fi, 24-hour fitness center, seasonal outdoor pool, and an on-site restaurant and bar. Business travelers can utilize the 24-hour business center and multifunctional meeting space.

Holiday Inn & Suites Atlanta Airport North offers 12,000 square feet of flexible meeting space for any occasion. The hotel is centrally located between many parts of the city, making it the perfect destination to host your event. Contact the sales office to start planning your meeting, wedding, or special event.

The hotel features 330 pet-friendly guest rooms with several options available. Family trips are made easy with our one-bedroom suites featuring a separate living space. Plus, children under 11 years old eat free in the on-site restaurant, The Hangar.

The hotel is currently offering a Stay, Park, Dine, Go package . This offer includes complimentary breakfast for two and free parking for up to 14 days. This package is only available through the end of 2023. Book now!

Holiday Inn & Suites Atlanta Airport North is an IHG hotel. IHG One Rewards Members unlock more during their stay. Members can earn points for rewards nights, gain access to member-exclusive rates and much more. Visit our website to learn more:

This property is managed by Brandt Hospitality Group, a hotel development and management company based in Fargo, North Dakota. Brandt Hospitality Group continues to build award-winning hotels from coast to coast. In 2022, Marriott awarded Brandt Hospitality Group with "Developer of the Year" and "Guest Service Excellence" titles. To learn more about Brandt, visit .

SOURCE Brandt Hospitality Group