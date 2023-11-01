O.C Tanner Honored By The Salt Lake Tribune And Great Place To Work For Outstanding Company Culture In 2023

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Global leader in employee recognition and culture makes the Top Workplaces list for the tenth consecutive year and becomes Great Place to Work certified for the eighth consecutive year

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- O.C. Tanner , the global authority for strengthening organizational culture through meaningful employee recognition, announced today it has once again been named a top honoree in the Large Business category of The Salt Lake Tribune's 2023 Utah Top Workplaces program. Since the launch of the program in 2014, O.C. Tanner has made the Top Workplaces list every year. The company was also re-certified as a Great Place to Work (GPTW) for the eighth consecutive year.

"At O.C. Tanner, we help people thrive at work. This core purpose is not only central to the software and services we provide our clients, but it is also the promise we make to our people," said Mindi Cox, chief people and marketing officer at O.C. Tanner. "We recognize and understand that people do and feel their best when they feel seen, heard and appreciated. It is truly an honor to be so consistently recognized as a top place to work for so many years – it serves as a reminder of why we continue to place recognition, appreciation, and personal growth at the center of our culture."

The Salt Lake Tribune Top Workplaces list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage , LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization, including: alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

O.C Tanner was also Great Place to Work CertifiedTM through October 2024. The company has been continuously GPTW certified since the program's inception in 2016, with 90% of O.C. Tanner employees stating it's a great place to work (compared to 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company).

To see the complete rankings for this year's Utah Top Workplaces program, click here .

For a complete list of Great Place to Work CertifiedTM companies, click here .

About O.C. Tanner

O.C. Tanner is the global leader in software and services that improve workplace culture through meaningful employee recognition experiences. Our Culture Cloud employee recognition platform helps millions of people thrive at work.

Our team of more than 1,500 programmers, researchers, designers, client professionals, and craftspeople hail from 58 countries and speak 62 languages. Together, we create the technology, tools, and awards that help our clients shape productive work environments, drive innovation, and fuel positive business results. Learn more at octanner .

About Energage

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 17 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit

energage

or

topworkplaces .

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work® is a global people analytics and consulting firm that helps companies of all sizes produce better business results by focusing on the work experience for every employee-our research shows there's a clear and direct relationship between employee engagement and financial performance. Over the past 30 years, we have surveyed more than 100 million employees to help organizations around the world identify and build high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Powered by decades of research, Emprising®, our Software-as-a-Service survey and analytics platform, empowers companies with access to the assessments, data, and real-time reporting needed to help them create a meaningful impact on their business, their people, and their culture. Through our certification programs, we recognize outstanding workplaces and produce Fortune's annual list of the 100 Best Companies to Work For, as well as a variety of other Best Workplace rankings in the United States and in more than 60 other countries. Everything we do is driven by our mission: to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place to Work For All by the year 2030. Learn more at Greatplacetowork

and on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook

and Instagram .

