Dynami Funds New Groundbreaking Research For Lobular Breast Cancer

Dynami Foundation has funded groundbreaking new research and support for lobular breast cancer through their partnership with University of Michigan Health. Recently released University of Michigan Health Impact Report outlines the progress and work made possible by the Dynami Foundation's initiatives that are focused on transforming the future of invasive lobular breast cancer (ILC) through the funding of research.

"The Dynami Foundation is impactful through so many critical initiatives, including support for scientists studying novel approaches to treat cancer, support for physicians fighting this disease, and support for the compassionate care of patients dealing with a cancer diagnosis," says Jacqueline S. Jeruss, MD, PhD, University of Michigan Associate Vice President for Research; Associate Dean, Regulatory Affairs; Director, Breast Surgical Oncology Fellowship; Co-Director, NIH T32 Training Program; Professor, Departments of Surgery, Pathology, and Biomedical Engineering.

From groundbreaking new research on circulating cells to a dual-institution effort to combat cancer, Dynami and University of Michigan have partnered to drive progress. Here are just a few of the initiatives underway:



Never-before-seen opportunity to monitor

ILC recurrence and propel the detection of cell transformation through Drs. Jacqueline Jeruss and Lonnie Shea's work.



Biomarker research led by Dr.

Celina Kleer which includes investigating the significance of recent findings presented at the annual meeting of the United States and Canadian Academy of Pathology.

Internationally-recognized breast oncologist, Dr. Daniel Hayes's cutting-edge research on circulating tumor cells in an effort to combat cancer cells' tendency to mutate and evolve in ways that make them resistant to treatments.

Faster results and more precision through a dual-institutional approach to streamline research efforts and bring together the nation's top thinkers between University of Colorado and UM Health.

A patient-centered decision-making process by understanding goals of lobular breast cancer patients for an elevated, personalized breast reconstruction experience led by Dr. Paige

Myers.

Dr. Molly

Moravek's research on women who either underwent fertility preservation prior to treatment or who are in remission from breast cancer and using IVF to have children. Research into breast cancer risk among Black women who have a prior history of benign breast disease in conjunction with Dr.

Versha Pleasant.

The research highlighted in UM Health's latest Impact Report builds upon the strategic partnership between Dynami, UM Health and University of Pittsburgh Medical Cancer (UPMC) and UM Health on research projects with Dr. Adrian Lee, Director of the Institute for Precision Medicine, and Dr. Steffi Oesterreich, Professor, Department of Pharmacology and Chemical Biology, Co-leader Cancer Biology Program UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, including the study of atypical lobular carcinomas–their pathologic features, clinical outcomes, and the biomarkers of metastasis–as well as an analysis of the dormancy of ILC and more.

Dynami Founder, Flora Migyanka, says, "Research is what makes progress possible, even one powerful idea pursued to the fullest. It's a beacon of hope that guides us toward a world where cancer is not a life sentence. It is the cornerstone upon which the future of cancer is built. Dynami has funded over 12 research projects and will continue to fight for advancement for lobular breast cancer just like the incredible work and impact that we've made here."

To read more about the partnership and how Dynami's donations are directly driving results and further research at University of Michigan, please reference the Impact Report here .

The impact report comes on the heels of the Dynami foundation launching the Leigh Pate Memorial Lectureship series amongst global thought leaders in the space at the 2023 International Invasive Lobular Breast Cancer Symposium. Dynami also partners with the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, the University of Colorado, and the Karmanos Cancer Institute to drive groundbreaking research.

To join the Dynami Foundation in raising additional funds to drive further research into ILC, please attend the 8th Annual Uncork for a Cure on November 4th at the M1 Concourse. For more information, tickets, and sponsorship, visit the DynamiFoundation .

