Boys & Girls Clubs Of Broward County Spreads Holiday Cheer To South Florida Families

- Matt Organ, Co-CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Seeing the excitement on a child's face as they anxiously tear open their holiday gifts is one of life's unforgettable moments. Yet, for hundreds of families in South Florida, creating those special memories has become more challenging than ever.Through the generosity of their donors, Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County and their Holiday “Adopt-a-Family” program is working to make sure no family in need goes without this year. Now, through December 15th, supporters can“adopt” a Club family, and the Club will, in turn, provide family information and a“wish list” to the donor. The donor can choose to either shop themselves, or make a donation, in any amount, and an“Adopt-a-Family” representative will shop on their behalf“Last year, we served over 200 families who had difficulties fulfilling their children's holiday wishes through the program,” said Matt Organ, Co-CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County. Organ continued,“This year, with the support and generosity of our amazing communities, our goal is to make sure all of our Club members, their parents, and siblings have something under the tree to make their holidays brighter. We hope to encourage everyone, at any level, to join the legacy of giving.”In addition to monetary donations, new and unwrapped toys, clothing or food gift cards can be dropped off at any Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County location. To adopt a family or for more information, contact Marsha Williams (954) 547-1010 or by email at or visit .About Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County (BGCBC)Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County is a dynamic, youth-focused organization dedicated to providing a safe, supportive, and empowering environment for young people in Broward County, Florida. Since 1965, we have been at the forefront of youth development, working to inspire and enable all young people to reach their full potential as productive, caring, and responsible citizens. Our 13 Broward County Club facilities serve 10,000 youth ages 6-18, weekly, via our after-school programs, personal growth roadmaps and career development initiatives. BGCBC offers a wide range of programs and services designed to meet the academic, social, emotional, and physical needs of our local youth.With a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator for the 12th consecutive year, Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County is recognized as a leading advocate for youth proving to be a“Legacy of Success, Built for the Future”. BGCBC is located at 877 NW 61st Street, Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309. Visit:# # #

