Pharmaceutical Industry Continues To Fuel Growth Of Cell-Based Assay Market By PMI

Cell-based assays can measure a wide range of cellular activities, including cell viability, proliferation, apoptosis, and the function of specific proteins or pathways within cells. They are particularly valuable for understanding disease mechanisms, screening potential drug candidates, and assessing drug safety and efficacy.

The cell-based assay market is expected to experience continued growth in the coming years, driven by rise of personalized medicine as healthcare moves toward personalized medicine, there is an increasing need for cell-based assays that can use patient-derived cells to tailor treatments to individual patients. This approach is expected to drive demand for assays that can create patient-specific disease models and assess drug responses accurately.

Key Highlights –

In August 2022, PerkinElmer launches next-generation cell image analysis and management software to streamline drug discovery decision-making. In order to enable scientists to make better judgments more quickly, the new solution is intended to precisely process and analyses their high-content screening (HCS) and cellular imaging data in a matter of hours as opposed to days or weeks. PerkinElmer offers a leading portfolio of Signals Informatics, which includes the Signals Image Artist product.

Click Here to Get PDF Brochure of this Report:

Analyst View –

The global market for cell-based assays is growing due to the expansion of life sciences research in areas such as Latin America and Asia-Pacific. Infrastructure and capabilities for research are being invested in these sectors at a faster rate. Comprehensive understanding of cellular processes and medication reactions is made possible by the combination of cell-based assays with genomics, proteomics, and other 'omics' technologies. We expect this all-encompassing strategy to become more popular.

Cell-Based Assay Market growth:



Increasing Drug Discovery Activities: The pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries continue to expand their drug discovery efforts. Cell-based assays are essential tools for identifying and characterizing drug candidates, leading to a growing demand for these assays.

Advancements in Biotechnology: Ongoing advancements in biotechnology, such as the development of 3D cell culture models, organoids, and gene editing technologies like CRISPR, are enhancing the relevance and complexity of cell-based assays.

Precision Medicine: The shift towards precision medicine and personalized treatment approaches is fueling the use of cell-based assays to tailor therapies to individual patients. This drives the demand for assays that can predict patient responses accurately.

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases: The increasing global burden of chronic diseases, including cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular disorders, necessitates the development of more effective drugs and treatments, which in turn spurs the use of cell-based assays. Stem Cell Research: Stem cell research is a rapidly growing field, and cell-based assays play a crucial role in studying stem cell behavior, differentiation, and their potential applications in regenerative medicine and disease modeling.

Report Scope: