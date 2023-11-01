Resnick Roofing & Contracting Earns Best Places To Work Award For The Fourth Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BROOKFIELD, Wis., Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinity Home Services' Pennsylvania partner, Resnick Roofing & Contracting (Resnick), was named one of the Best Places to Work by the Pittsburgh Business Times. This is the fourth year in a row Resnick has claimed this prestigious recognition, reflecting the company's dedication to cultivating a thriving work environment. The Business Times Best Places to Work award is conducted through employee-facing surveys that capture each team member's overall feel for the company leadership, culture, trust, and employee engagement.

“Our team is Resnick's greatest asset,” said Adam Resnick, President of Resnick Roofing & Contracting.“We strive to continually invest in our team's growth and well-being, cultivating an environment of inclusiveness and drive for progress. We look forward to developing our team members into future leaders and continuing to serve our local community with unmatched customer service and excellent craftsmanship.”

Resnick Roofing & Contracting is the newest member of the Infinity Home Services (IHS) platform and is an excellent example of the types of partnerships IHS is creating with the nation's best exterior contractors. IHS partners with brands that put their employees and customers first, which is one of the pivotal factors contributing to its remarkable success since its inception.

About Resnick Roofing & Contracting

In business since 2006, Resnick Roofing & Contracting has first-class customer service through a commitment to delivering the best products, the best installation, and the best warranty in Roofing, Siding, and Roof-Integrated Solar. With locations in Gibsonia and McMurray, Resnick Roofing & Contracting serves property owners throughout Southwestern Pennsylvania. The company's success is attributed to its seven core values: Strong Work Ethic, Good Character, Initiative, Embracing Change, Balance & Family, and Caring Genuinely.

About Infinity Home Services

Infinity is a fast-growing, full-service exterior remodeling company founded in 1997 in Wisconsin by entrepreneurs driven by passion. Infinity approaches exterior remodeling in an unconventional way – putting their employees and customers first. Infinity takes great pride in the work they do and understands the importance of protecting their customers' investment. The company's roofing, siding, and window projects are done with the best materials and installed by professional technicians – guaranteeing quality every time. Today, Infinity Home Services consists of fourteen market-leading brands across the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, Midwest, and Pacific Northwest regions.

