Federal Home Loan Bank Of Atlanta Announces $8 Million Multifamily Housing Bridge Fund

Eligible projects for the Bridge Fund will include multifamily and mixed-use rental housing targeted to households earning up to 120 percent of the area median income. Projects must be at least fifty percent complete at the time of application and demonstrate a financing gap related to an increase in construction hard costs, such as construction materials and labor. Projects also must be located in FHLBank Atlanta's district, which includes Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

“FHLBank Atlanta is committed to developing innovative solutions to help address affordable housing challenges in our communities,” said FHLBank Atlanta President and Chief Executive Officer Kirk Malmberg.“This new program and funding will help close financing gaps to make more affordable rental development projects feasible.”

“Construction costs and interest rates have increased significantly in the last few years, creating a greater demand for low-cost funding to support affordable housing development,” said Tomeka Strickland, FHLBank Atlanta's Senior Vice President and Director of Community Investment Services.“We are excited to partner with our members and housing developers through this new program to serve a critical need in the market.”

Developers must work with an FHLBank Atlanta member financial institution to complete a funding application. For more information, interested parties can contact an FHLBank Atlanta Community Investment Services team member: