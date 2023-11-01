Manny Halley, TV And Film Tycoon, Becomes An Unstoppable Force With Unrivaled Productions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Entertainment luminary Manny Halley has deftly expanded his influence, currently managing Grammy-nominated music producer "Wheezy Outta Here," and conquering the world of film and television through his dynamic venture, Imani Media Group . Fresh from the theatrical success of the 2023 thriller, "Soul Mates," Halley is now poised to unveil their next cinematic endeavors, including "Greenlight," "Starstruck," and a versatile lineup on the horizon. All of these projects are fortified by the acquisition of multiple SAG-Aftra IA waivers, showcasing Halley's remarkable ability to transition from music management to producing top-tier entertainment.Headed into 2024, Imani Media Group is primed to ascend to even greater heights under Manny Halley's guidance. The forthcoming year promises the unveiling of "Greenlight," "Dutch 3," starring Lance Gross, and "Starstruck," featuring Cory Hardrict, Jazlyn Martin, and Jordan L. Jones. These projects, operating under the SAG-Aftra Interim Agreement Waivers, are further bolstered by an impressive $10 million in tax credits. Forging through adversity and industry storms, Halley's unwavering commitment to producing compelling, high-quality content that captivates global audiences shines through.With an impressive track record spanning over two decades, Manny Halley's talents began in the reality television landscape, where he served as an executive producer for 60 episodes of the hit BET series, "Keisha Cole: The Way It Is." Further recognition came his way through his role in the spin-off series, "Frankie & Neffie," which garnered an esteemed NAACP Image Award nomination and a Prism Award.Under his Faith Media Distribution imprint, Halley swiftly earned a reputation for consistently delivering urban-themed film products that achieved both commercial success and critical acclaim. "True to the Game," a standout project, graced the screens of major theater chains including AMC, Regal, and Cinemark, and secured strategic distribution deals with Sony Home Entertainment, Viacom/BET, and Netflix for its post-theatrical release.As he continues to cement his position as a formidable force in the production arena, Halley recently claimed the title "Producer of the Year" from the official HAPAwards. His impressive catalog showcases fifteen movies and shows. The projects have earned accolades from Variety Magazine, Rotten Tomatoes, Dread Central, Fox News and more.For more on Manny and Imani Media Group, visit:For press and media inquiries, contact:

