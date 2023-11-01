Mobile Payments Startup ZMBIZI Launches Tap To Phone Solution

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ZMBIZI Launches Revolutionary Tap and Pay for Micro-Merchants & Gig Workers

- ZMBIZI Founder, Alpesh H PatelLONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Fintech startup ZMBIZI has introduced Tap and PayTM (TAP), a revolutionary tap to phone solution that allows micro-merchants and gig workers to accept contactless payments directly on their Android smartphones .ZMBIZI's app leverages SoftPOS technology to transform Android devices into point-of-sale systems, with no extra hardware required. Merchants can begin accepting in person seamless contactless payments from VISA, Mastercard, Apple Pay and Google Pay digital walletsSimply called TAP, this breakthrough contactless solution provides an accessible onboarding experience and competitive rates for solopreneurs and small business owners. ZMBIZI is a Level 3 certified partner for EMVCo and all payments are processed via Elavon Inc and Global Payments Inc."By harnessing the power of mobile devices, we're empowering millions of everyday people to 'trade on the go' and boost their income through frictionless transactions," said ZMBIZI Founder Alpesh H Patel. "As consumers increasingly embrace contactless payments our app is well positioned to meet this growing demand."After successful pilots in Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. ZMBIZI aims to onboard over 25,000 merchants by the end of 2024. The startup is projected to process $1.3 billion in mobile payment volume annually by 2028.With seasoned leadership and fintech expertise, ZMBIZI offers the first integrated mobile POS solution of its kind that is now directly available to anyone with an Android 11+ OS powered Smartphone. The app can be downloaded directly from their website . ZMBIZI also offers its own branded Z2 Smartphone Terminal for direct purchase on its website. To learn more about their seamless, secure contactless payments visit .

