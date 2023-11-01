Cricket World Cup 2023: Watch Hilarious Moment As Pakistan's Rizwan Asks Bangladesh Batter's Opinion On Wicket

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Wed 1 Nov 2023, 3:08 PM

Pakistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan seems to have now found a brand-new method to make sure his team's Decision Review System (DRS) calls are fool proof. After an appeal for caught behind was rejected by the on-field umpire in the World Cup match against Bangladesh, Pakistan captain Babar Azam and bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi were looking to Rizwan for some clarity. Rizwan did the unthinkable, he asked Bangladesh tailender Taskin Ahmed if he had indeed nicked the ball. Ahmed said he got no contact with the bat.

The hilarious incident occurred in the 43rd over of the World Cup fixture. Later, replays suggested that the ball had gone down the leg side and clipped Taskin's pad on its way to Rizwan.

A clip of the funny passage of play went viral on social media leaving people in splits.

This person felt that the DRS should now be named after Rizwan.“No DRS it's RRS. Rizwan Review System. Rizwan asking batsman if the ball hit the bat or pad before deciding to go for DRS,” read a post.

Another felt that Rizwan seemed to be playing“street cricket.”

“This is the most polite, gentle Pakistan team I have ever seen since my childhood. No matter how much I try, I cannot dislike, I used to previously,” read a response.

Rizwan's unique way of reviewing an incident did pay off as skipper Babar decided to refrain from opting for the DRS. Bangladesh innings came to an end three overs later with their whole team folding for 204. Mahmudullah emerged as Bangladesh's highest scorer with 56.

The target did not prove to be quite challenging as Pakistan scored the winning runs with 105 balls to spare. The victory helped Pakistan to end their four-match losing streak at the World Cup. Pakistan now claim the fifth spot in the standings with six points from seven games.

