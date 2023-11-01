UAE Leaders Wish Saudi Arabia As Kingdom Set To Host 2034 Fifa World Cup

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Wed 1 Nov 2023, 11:56 AM

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, has sent his wishes to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as the latter became the only nation to bid to host the 2034 Fifa World Cup.

The UAE President wished the Kingdom 'good luck and success' in organising the world tournament. He added that the country continues to prosper under the leadership of King Salman, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, and Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai has also taken to X to congratulate Saudi Arabia.

Calling it an "Arab victory", he said, "The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's hosting of the 2034 World Cup is an Arab victory... and a new Gulf success... and a Saudi victory that confirms the Kingdom's global status..."

He added, "With such global occasions, the region rises, grows and prospers. We are optimistic about achieving the vision of the Crown Prince of the Kingdom, my brother Prince Mohammed bin Salman, for the region to be 'the new Europe.'

All the best to our brothers in the Kingdom under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and his trustworthy Crown Prince."

Australia drops out

Australia confirmed it would not make a bid for soccer's global showpiece on Tuesday's deadline day. Its decision to not proceed with 2034 leaves Saudi Arabia as the only confirmed bidder.

Saudi Arabia announced it would bid only minutes after soccer's global governing body called for Asia and Oceania bids on October 4.

The Kingdom's ambition to host the 2034 men's World Cup is the latest step in a campaign to turn the kingdom into a global sports powerhouse.

