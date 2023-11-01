Hamdan Bin Mohammed Meets With Top-Performing School And University Graduates

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

DUBAI, 1st November, 2023 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, today met with top-performing high school graduates from Dubai's private and public schools as well as Emirati recipients of the Ruler's Court Higher Education Scholarship upon their graduation from prestigious international universities.

The meeting was held in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.

During the meeting, held at Emirates Towers, Sheikh Hamdan stressed that excellence and leadership, particularly in the fields of education, knowledge, and scientific research, serve as essential pillars that reinforce the UAE's leading position in strategic sectors and strengthen Dubai's global competitiveness.

He highlighted Dubai's emergence as a leading educational hub. He also underscored the commitment of the knowledge ecosystem in Dubai to foster innovation, stimulate creativity, and create opportunities for advancement across all fields. This commitment aligns with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, where education takes centre stage as the pathway to the future. Under this strategic vision, Dubai is dedicated to nurturing talents, celebrating innovators, and cultivating exceptional leaders in vital and promising sectors, He noted.

During the meeting, Sheikh Hamdan directed Dubai government entities to hire the university graduates. Addressing a group of 60 students, attending the gathering both in-person and virtually, Sheikh Hamdan congratulated them on their outstanding accomplishments and commended them as exemplars of dedication and hard work.

Sheikh Hamdan added that education forms the foundation of the future and encouraged students to persist in their educational endeavours and embrace lifelong learning. He urged them to actively contribute to a legacy that not only enriches their society but also benefits the global community.

He also met with several parents of the students and commended them for their pivotal role in nurturing a generation capable of excelling in diverse global fields. This emerging generation is well-positioned to take the lead in shaping and implementing the future, not only in Dubai but on a global scale, he noted.

Dubai and the UAE's unwavering dedication to education underscores a profound investment in human potential. This commitment has yielded a developmental model marked by significant global achievements, all propelled by a strategic vision centred on establishing a nurturing environment for excellence and innovation, Sheikh Hamdan concluded.

The meeting was attended by Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Director-General of Dubai Ruler's Court; Abdulrahman Saleh Al Saleh, Director-General of the Department of Finance; Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary-General of The Executive Council of Dubai; Dr. Abdulla Al Karam, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Director-General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA).

Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani said,“Education is a cornerstone in comprehensive economic and social development. Investing in human capital and maximising their capabilities have always received utmost priority in directives issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. His Highness's commitment to developing the education sector is reflected in the graduation of exceptional students who are qualified to excel within globally renowned universities. It is vital to introduce initiatives that motivate outstanding students while acknowledging their contributions to advancing education.”

Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti stated,“Dubai's thriving knowledge community owes its success to the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and the guidance of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. They have not only transformed Dubai into a global hub for education but have also made education a cornerstone of Dubai's remarkable journey, positioning the city as a global exemplar. Exceptional students, with the support of their parents, play a crucial role in this success and serve as role models, making significant contributions to Dubai's future knowledge-based economy.”

Abdulrahman Saleh Al Saleh added,“It is important to recognise top performers and outstanding students who are pursuing international scholarships at prestigious universities. This recognition is a fundamental component of the country's education system, in line with the leadership's vision to develop capable leaders for future strategic sectors. This approach aligns with the forward-looking vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, as well as the programmes supported by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. These efforts are also consistent with Dubai's financial policies, guided by H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum."

Congratulating the students, their families and schools, Dr. Abdulla Al Karam said,“This recognition will serve as a powerful motivator for students, inspiring them to embrace challenges and unlock their full potential, thereby enabling them to contribute to growth and prosperity. This initiative, which honours and supports high-achieving students in Dubai, now in its second year, reflects the leadership's unwavering commitment to foster excellence and innovation within the education system. It underscores the Dubai government's continuous recognition of its students' achievements and the quality of education in its schools, ultimately elevating the global competitiveness of Dubai's student body.”

Abdulla Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director-General of the Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR), said,“It is critical for education to adapt to the profound changes in the job market which are driven by advanced technology, artificial intelligence, digital transformation, and automation. Dubai has established an advanced model for nurturing talent that includes lifelong learning, skill development, and talent exploration. This approach positions Dubai as a global hub for talent, ready to lead future sectors and achieve the economic goals that have been set over the next decade. Dubai is committed to education and human capital development, focusing on equipping students with the skills, knowledge, and innovative mindset needed to excel in a rapidly evolving world.”

Dubai recognises and supports high-achieving students from all backgrounds, offering incentives like academic scholarships and financial rewards. Emirati students who achieve top-five rankings in their academic curricula are eligible to receive scholarships for pursuing higher education in either domestic or international universities. Students in Dubai can also avail financial discounts at international universities located within the emirate, along with the opportunity to obtain golden residency visas for themselves and their families.

Education holds a paramount position in Dubai, as evidenced by a notable 12 percent rise in the number of students for the 2023-2024 academic year, with more than 365,000 enrolled in private schools. This surge reflects Dubai's growing appeal as a destination for families considering to relocate to the city.