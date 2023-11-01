Indian Rupee Falls Against UAE Dirham In Early Trade

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) The Indian rupee depreciated 3 paise to 83.27 against the US dollar (23.13 against the UAE dirham) in the morning session on Wednesday, tracking a strong American currency overseas and muted trend in domestic equities.
Persistent foreign fund outflows also weighed on the Indian currency, forex traders said.
At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 83.26 against the dollar. It touched a low of 83.27 in initial deals, registering a fall of 3 paise over its previous close.
ALSO READ:
Indian rupee inches up against UAE dirham in early trade
Indian rupee trades in narrow range against US dollar
Indian rupee rises 2 paise against UAE dirham in early trade
MENAFN01112023000049011007ID1107353924
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.