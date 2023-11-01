Sharm El-Sheikh Hosts Arab-African Investment & International Cooperation Conference

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

The 26th edition of the Arab-African Investment and International Cooperation Conference kicked off on 30 October in Sharm El-Sheikh, under the auspices of the Egyptian Cabinet and the Arab League. The theme of the event is“Youth as the Axis of Development – Opportunities and Challenges.” The event is held in strategic partnership with“ONPASSIVE,” a global leader in technology and artificial intelligence.

The event aims to highlight the importance of adopting technology and artificial intelligence in the Arab and African countries, in a world that is constantly changing and evolving. It also aims to encourage the public, private, and joint sectors to undergo digital transformation and machine learning, which are essential for social and economic development.

The event is in line with Egypt's 2030 Vision for Sustainable Development, which seeks to create a competitive and diverse economy that achieves financial sustainability and transitions towards a knowledge-based digital economy.

The event will be attended by the First Lady of Serbia, Tamara Vučić, and the First Lady of Zimbabwe, as well as several sheiks, princes, and ministers. Delegations from 35 Arab and African countries, including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Sudan, Jordan, and Zimbabwe, will participate. The first activities will begin with an official opening at the headquarters of the Arab League, followed by the launch of the conference and exhibition events in Sharm El-Sheikh. The event is organized by the Arab Investors Union, a branch of the Arab Economic Unity Council at the Arab League, in coordination with the Business Women's Association for Development. It also has wide sponsorship and participation from Egyptian ministries, authorities, institutions, and the private sector.

This year's conference features a strategic partnership with“ONPASSIVE,” which will showcase a wide range of artificial intelligence products and programs that represent the best solutions and options for the future internet ecosystem. These include“OCONNECT,” a platform for effective communication and a gateway to the future;“OTRACKER,” an electronic tool and a comprehensive solution for business analysis; and many other applications and products based on artificial intelligence.