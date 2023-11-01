Toll Brothers Opens Luxury New Construction Community In Princeton, New Jersey

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the opening of Meridian Walk at Princeton , a beautiful neighborhood of new construction townhomes with an array of onsite amenities close to shopping and dining in West Windsor and downtown Princeton. The community is located at 3105 Vivaldi Road in Princeton.



Nestled in a wooded setting, home buyers at Meridian Walk at Princeton will enjoy upscale, luxury living. The community is located within the highly regarded West Windsor-Plainsboro school district with access to the top-rated schools. Premier retail shops and well-known restaurants are close by. Offering an easy commute to Manhattan, the community is minutes to the Princeton Junction Train Station, with a shuttle service provided to residents.





Meridian Walk at Princeton offers two- or three-story townhome designs with flexible living spaces ranging from 1,688 to 2,315 square feet. Homes include 2 to 3 bedrooms, 2.5 to 3 bathrooms, private balconies on select floor plans, and single-car garages. The modern open floor plans are designed to suit every lifestyle in this prestigious community, with homes priced from the upper $600,000s.

The community will feature a future clubhouse with an outdoor swimming pool, bocce court, covered pavilion, gazebo, and tot lot. Inside the clubhouse, Toll Brothers homeowners will enjoy the fitness center, gathering area, and multi-purpose room. Walking trails wind throughout the community.

“We invite home buyers to experience this luxurious neighborhood of well-appointed townhomes,” said James Fitzpatrick, Group President of Toll Brothers in New Jersey.“Meridian Walk at Princeton is perfect for those seeking a prestigious school district, an easy commute to New York City, and resort-style amenities.”

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio . The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

For more information on Meridian Walk at Princeton and Toll Brothers communities throughout New Jersey, call (844) 834-5263 or visit TollBrothers/NJ.





Meridian Walk at Princeton

