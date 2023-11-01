Cohiba Minerals Limited (ASX:CHK) September 2023 Quarterly Activities Report

(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)

Cohiba Minerals Limited (ASX:CHK) (OTCMKTS:CHKMF) is pleased to provide an update in relation to the activities carried out during the September 2023 quarter.Olympic Domain TenementsHorse WellNo work was undertaken on the Horse Well tenements during the September quarter. The technical documentation was fully collated and the dataroom updated accordingly. A new EPEPR document is being prepared in relation to additional drilling at the Horse Well Project.Pernatty CNo work was undertaken on the Pernatty C tenements during the September quarter. The technical documentation was fully collated and the dataroom updated accordingly. A new EPEPR document is being prepared in relation to additional drilling at the Pernatty C Project.Pyramid Lake Update (E74/594)Cohiba submitted an Exploration Licence Application (E74/768) comprising 28 blocks to the north and east of Pyramid Lake (E74/594) to increase its footprint in the area and secure additional potential resources. The Company received notification from the Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety, WA (DMIRS) on 28 August 2023 that its application had been successful.Wee MacGregor Project UpdateThe Wee MacGregor Mining Lease (ML90098) was successfully renewed till 21 December 2034. All statutory reports were submitted.The discussions regarding investment into the Wee MacGregor Project were not considered to be in the best interests of the Company and were abandoned. New investment opportunities are being pursued.Canadian ProjectsOn 21 July 2023, the Company announced that it had executed a binding agreement (Agreement) to acquire Maple Minerals 2 Pty Ltd (Maple Minerals) which held the rights to four (4) lithium and rare earth element (REE) properties in Ontario, Canada.The project portfolio acquired by the Company consists of:- The Big Rock Lithium Property comprising 9 claims for 3,611 hectares,- The Rogers Creek Lithium Property comprising 10 claims for 4,642 hectares,- The Ottertail Lithium Property comprising 7 claims for 2,690 hectares; and,- The Gathering Lake Lithium Property comprising 9 claims for 3,897 hectares.The Company also announced on 12 September 2023 that it had signed individual "Scope of Work" documents with Dahrouge Consulting to undertake reconnaissance work.*To view the full Quarterly Report, please visit:





Cohiba Minerals Limited (ASX:CHK) is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange with the primary focus of investing in the resource sector through direct tenement acquisition, joint ventures, farm in arrangements and new project generation. The shares of the company trade under the ticker symbol CHK.

The Company recently acquired 100% of the shares in Charge Lithium Pty Ltd, which holds exploration licences in Western Australia.

Andrew Graham CEO