Sayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA) Annual Report To Shareholders

Sayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA) (FRA:DML) (OTCMKTS:SYAXF) is an ASX 200 listed company with a vision to support the global decarbonisation drive by sustainably producing high quality lithium products.
We are a purpose-led organisation that is committed to ensuring our projects are sources of pride for our host communities. We are actively contributing to the electrification of transport and the fight against climate change.
The successful restart of production at NAL was a major milestone not only for Sayona, but also for Queb ec and North America's battery minerals sector.
A transformational year for Sayona culminating in the commencement of spodumene concentrate production at North American Lithium, and development of our portfolio of lithium assets in Queb ec, Canada.
(ASX:SYA ) (OTCMKTS:SYAXF) is an Australian, ASX-listed (SYA) company focused on sourcing and developing the raw materials required to construct lithium-ion batteries for use in the rapidly growing new and green technology sectors. The Company has lithium projects in Quebec, Canada and in Western Australia.
