Cleantech Stock News - Hypercharge (OTCQB: HCNWF) Announces Launch Of Carbon Credit Program

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Hypercharge Networks Corp. (NEO: HC) (OTCQB: HCNWF) (FSE: PB7) (the "Company" or "Hypercharge"), a leading, smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions provider, is pleased to announce the availability of its Carbon Credit Program, starting in British Columbia. This innovative program is designed to grow the earning potential of select commercial and multifamily properties equipped with Hypercharge EV charging stations by administering carbon credits every time a charger is used.

At the core of the Hypercharge Carbon Credit Program is the effortless process of earning carbon credits. Once a property installs Hypercharge EV charging, it immediately starts generating credits as drivers utilize the station. These credits accrue throughout the calendar year, culminating in a reward in the form of a cash payout or equipment credit at year's end.

"The Hypercharge Carbon Credit Program honours our dual commitment to fostering financial growth for our customers, while advancing environmental sustainability," said Chris Koch, Head of Growth & Partnerships at Hypercharge. "By managing all of the complexities of carbon credit tracking, purchasing, and selling, we're enabling our customers to effortlessly augment their charging revenue while making a positive impact on the environment."

Unique features of the Hypercharge Carbon Credit Program include:



Simplified Administration: Hypercharge handles all the administrative tasks related to carbon credits, providing a hassle-free experience for participants.

Aggregated Benefits: By consolidating energy across all charging sites, the program boosts credit accumulation, secures better prices per credit, and amplifies the rewards for every participant. Reward Flexibility: Participants can opt for a cash payout or reinvest in additional Hypercharge EV Charging Stations through an equipment credit, thereby expanding their earning potential further.

At launch, the Hypercharge Carbon Credit Program is exclusively available to commercial properties or multifamily buildings with 5 or more units located in British Columbia. The program will expand across North America starting in 2024. Existing Hypercharge customers can reach out to their Hypercharge sales representative for more information on how this initiative can enhance their charging revenue.

Hypercharge Networks Corp. (NEO: HC) (OTCQB: HCNWF) (FSE: PB7) is a leading provider of smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions that offers turnkey technology to multi-unit residential and commercial buildings, fleet operations, and other rapidly growing sectors. Driven by its mission to accelerate EV adoption and enable the shift towards a carbon neutral economy, Hypercharge is committed to providing seamless, simple charging solutions by offering industry-leading equipment and a robust network of public and private charging stations. Learn more: .

