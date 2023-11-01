Greater Bay Airlines Launches Manila - Hong Kong Scheduled Service In November 2023

The new route is operated by Boeing 737-800 aircraft with an all-economy configuration.To book a trip, customers may visit the GBA website ( ), GBA mobile app or contact GBA Manila Office.Based in Hong Kong, GBA commenced scheduled service in July 2022 and is currently operating flights to Bangkok, Taipei, Seoul, Tokyo, Osaka and Ho Chi Minh City. For more information, please visit .#GreaterBayAirlinesThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.