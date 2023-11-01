(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) Society Pass Inc (Nasdaq: SOPA) Awarded the 2023 APEA Fast Enterprise Award for E-Commerce Category



SINGAPORE, Nov 1, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Society Pass Incorporated ("SoPa”) (Nasdaq: SOPA), Southeast Asia's (SEA) next-generation, data-driven, loyalty, fintech and e-commerce ecosystem, announces that it received the Enterprise Asia's 2023“Fast Enterprise Award for E-Commerce” award. The Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) ceremony was held on 05 October 2023 at the Log Hotel in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

Through the prestigious APEA programme, Enterprise Asia recognizes entrepreneurial excellence throughout the Asia Pacific region. APEA aims to band leading entrepreneurs and organizations across Asia to spur greater innovation, fair practices and growth in entrepreneurship, creating a successful entrepreneurial ecosystem which will then shape Asia to sustainable economic and social growth. APEA honors business leaders and organizations who have shown outstanding performance and tenacity in developing successful businesses, whilst not neglecting the social responsibilities that come with leadership.

Tan Yee Siong, Chief Financial Officer of SoPa, comments,“We are very proud to receive this Fast Enterprise Award for the e-commerce category from Enterprise Asia. It is a reflection and recognition of the effort and hard work that our teams across the ecosystem deliver daily. We significantly invest into recruitment, training and implementing best practices across our operations. The benefits are already reflected in the growth of our company, but it is especially rewarding to be recognized for those efforts by APEA. We continue to deliver and hope to be nominated again across other categories in the years to come.”

Kevin Vong, Executive Director of Enterprise Asia, said,“APEA's goal is to recognize enterprises and business leaders who have shown outstanding track records, perseverance and growth. It is our great pleasure to congratulate Society Pass Incorporated for being selected as the winner under the e-Commerce Industry of the prestigious Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2023.”

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a leading non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine towards sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs and other organizations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, in uplifting the economic status of people across Asia and in ensuring a legacy of hope, innovation and courage for the future generation. For more information on Enterprise Asia, please visit: .

About Society Pass Inc.

Founded in 2018 as a data-driven loyalty, fintech and e-commerce ecosystem in the fast-growing markets of Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand, which account for more than 80% of the SEA population, and with offices located in Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh City, Jakarta, Manila, and Singapore, Society Pass Incorporated (Nasdaq: SOPA) is an acquisition-focused holding company operating 6 interconnected verticals (loyalty, digital media, travel, telecoms, lifestyle, and F&B), which seamlessly connects millions of registered consumers and hundreds of thousands of registered merchants/brands across multiple product and service categories throughout SEA.

Society Pass completed an initial public offering and began trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker SOPA in November 2021.

SoPa acquires fast growing e-commerce companies and expands its user base across a robust product and service ecosystem. SoPa integrates these complementary businesses through its signature Society Pass fintech platform and circulation of its universal loyalty points or Society Points, which has entered beta testing and is expected to launch broadly at the beginning of 2023. Society Pass loyalty program members earn and redeem Society Points and receive personalised promotions based on SoPa's data capabilities and understanding of consumer shopping behaviour. SoPa has amassed more than 3.6 million registered consumers and over 650,000 registered merchants and brands. It has invested 2+ years building proprietary IT architecture to effectively scale and support its consumers, merchants, and acquisitions.

Society Pass leverages technology to tailor a more personalised experience for customers in the purchase journey and to transform the entire retail value chain in SEA. SoPa operates Thoughtful Media Group , a Thailand-based, a social commerce-focused, premium digital video multi-platform network; NusaTrip , a leading Indonesia-based Online Travel Agency; VLeisure , Vietnam's leading provider of hotel management and payment solutions; Gorilla G lobal, a Singapore-based, mobile network operator;

Leflair , Vietnam's leading lifestyle e-commerce platform; and NextGen Retail , a Indonesia-based e-commerce platform.

