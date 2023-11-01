King Meets Bahrain Monarch, Reiterates Need For Humanitarian Truce In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Al Sakhir, November (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah, at a meeting with Bahrain King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa on Wednesday, reaffirmed the need to stop the war and to work collectively toward a humanitarian truce in Gaza.At a bilateral meeting followed by an expanded one attended by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein in Bahrain, King Abdullah warned against the continuous deterioration of the situation in Gaza, stressing the importance of enabling the work of international humanitarian organisations there to proceed without impediments, according to a royal court statement.At the meeting, attended by Bahrain Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, who is also prime minister of Bahrain, His Majesty stressed the need for a political horizon to the Palestinian issue, leading to just and comprehensive peace on the basis of the two-state solution.Discussions also covered the latest developments in the Middle East, as well as developments in the military escalation in Gaza.His Majesty and the Bahraini monarch reaffirmed that protecting civilians is a priority in line with international humanitarian law, stressing the need to secure urgent humanitarian corridors to deliver medical and relief aid to Gaza amid the difficult humanitarian conditions in the Strip.The two leaders called for stepping up regional and international diplomatic efforts, preventing the forced displacement of Gazans, and stopping the escalation, in addition to finding a political horizon to reach just, lasting, and comprehensive peace that entails the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, with East Jerusalem as its capital, on the basis of the two-state solution, and international law and relevant UN resolutions.King Hamad commended Jordan's pivotal role in defending Arab causes, foremost of which is the Palestinian cause, as well as His Majesty's efforts to work towards peace in the region.The two leaders agreed on maintaining close coordination in the current sensitive circumstances.Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti, General Intelligence Department Director Maj. Gen. Ahmad Husni, and Jordan's Ambassador to Bahrain Rami Wreikat attended the meeting.A number of senior officials also attended the meeting from the Bahraini side.Earlier on Wednesday, the King and the Crown Prince arrived at Sakhir Air Base, where they were received by King Hamad.