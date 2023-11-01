Jordan Recalls Ambassador From Israel In Protest Of War On Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 1 (Petra) -- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, announced on Wednesday the immediate recall of the Jordanian ambassador to Israel.This decision stands as a firm representation of Jordan's condemnation and rejection of the raging Israeli war on Gaza, which has led to the killing of innocent civilians and an unprecedented severe humanitarian crisis.There are rising concerns over the situation escalating further, potentially jeopardizing the security of the entire region and international peace, according to a statement from the foreign ministry.Moreover, Safadi directed the relevant department within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates to notify the Israeli foreign ministry that its ambassador, who had previously departed from Jordan, should not return for the time being.The return of ambassadors, Safadi stressed, hinges upon Israel ceasing its war in Gaza, halting the resulting humanitarian disaster, and refraining from actions that deny Palestinians their basic rights, including access to food, water, and medicine, as well as a secure and stable life on their national soil.Safadi expressed that Jordan remains committed to working for an end to the war on Gaza, facilitating the provision of humanitarian aid, protecting civilians, and shielding the region from any further catastrophic fallout.He underscored the urgency of reaching a just and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution, which envisions an independent and sovereign Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital along the lines of June 4, 1967. This, he stressed, is the sole path to ensure the security and peace for all nations and peoples in the region.