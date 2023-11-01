King Meets Qatar Emir, Urges International Community To Push Towards Immediate Gaza Ceasefire

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Doha, Nov. 1 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah on Wednesday met with Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Doha, and called on the international community to shoulder its responsibility in pushing towards an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.During a meeting held at Lusail Palace in Doha, King Abdullah warned against the expansion of the cycle of violence into the region, stressing the importance of communicating with the international community to emphasise that a military or a security solution will not succeed in resolving the Palestinian issue, and that what is needed is a political solution to reach just and comprehensive peace on the basis of the two-state solution.At the meeting attended by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, the two leaders stressed the need for the Palestinians to obtain their legitimate rights and establish their independent state on the 4 June 1967 lines with East Jerusalem as its capital.His Majesty and the Qatar emir also stressed the importance of protecting civilians and allowing the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, as well as maintaining coordination and consultation between the two countries in light of the rapid developments.The King renewed Jordan's rejection of attempts to forcibly displace the Palestinians in Gaza or cause their internal displacement.His Majesty commended Qatar's positions towards the Palestinians as well as its efforts, under the leadership of Sheikh Tamim, to coordinate with Arab countries and other stakeholders in working to stop the war and maintain calm.Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti, General Intelligence Department Director Maj. Gen. Ahmad Husni, and Jordan's Ambassador to Qatar Zaid Lozi attended the meeting.From the Qatari side, Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Interior Minister Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad Al Thani, and a number of senior officials attended the meeting.Earlier, the King and the Crown Prince were received by Sheikh Tamim upon arrival in Doha.