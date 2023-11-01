Mps Praise Decision To Recall Ambassador In Tel Aviv

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, November 1 (Petra) -- Lower House Speaker Ahmed Safadi said recalling the Jordanian ambassador in Tel Aviv and refusing the return of Israel's ambassador to Jordan is a "conscience duty towards our Palestinian brothers."According to a House statement issued Wednesday, Safadi said, "Jordan, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II and the cohesion of the official and popular positions, always demonstrates that it does not compromise on Palestinian rights and rejects the crimes of the usurping occupying entity, whose crimes embody true state terrorism."The statement reads: "While we welcome the decision of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs - which expresses the conscience of all Jordanians, a demand at the top of the House of Representatives demands - it is necessary to preserve the strength of our internal front and to rally our people around our leadership and our security forces to block the way for those who would try to seize the opportunity to plot against our homeland and occupied Palestine."