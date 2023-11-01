Kadcyla Leads The Global Antibody Drug Conjugates Market With Extensive Use In Breast Cancer Treatment

The global antibody drug conjugates market is projected to reach USD 19.8 billion by 2028 from USD 9.7 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period.

Factors such as the rising prevalence of cancer, robust products under clinical studies, and increased industrial collaborations are likely to drive market growth. For instance, in August 2023, ImmunoGen, Inc. entered into an exclusive collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize ELAHERE in Japan.

The Kadcyla segment held the dominant share in the antibody drug conjugates market

Based on product, the global antibody drug conjugates market is segmented into Kadcyla, Enhertu, Adcetris, Padcev, Trodelvy, Polivy and others. The Kadcyla segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022. Extensive use of Kadcyla for breast cancer treatment is likely to drive the growth of the market. Recent approvals for various disease indications for Polivy and Adcertis are further likely to uplift the market in the coming years.

Breast cancer segment accounted for the largest share of the disease type segment in 2022

Based on disease type, the antibody drug conjugates market is segmented into breast cancer, lung cancer and other diseases. In 2022, the breast cancer segment accounted for the largest share of the antibody drug conjugates market. The segment held the dominant share in the market owing to various factors such as the increasing prevalence of breast cancer coupled with the rising demand for ADCs for breast cancer. The launch of biosimilar is further likely to have a positive impact on the market growth.

Asia-Pacific region is likely to grow at a faster pace

The antibody-drug conjugates market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Rising approvals from the government for ADCs in China and Japan. The launch of the biosimilar Ujvira for the treatment of breast cancer in India is likely to give momentum to the market growth in the region.

Premium Insights



Rising Prevalence of Cancer to Drive Market Growth During Forecast Period

Breast Cancer Segment Accounted for Largest Share of North American Antibody Drug Conjugates Market in 2022

Kadcyla Segment to Dominate Market During Forecast Period Asia-Pacific Countries to Register Higher Growth Rates from 2023 to 2028

Market Dynamics

Drivers



Rising Incidence of Cancer

Increasing Investments for ADC Development

Growing Number of ADCs in Clinical Trials Favorable Regulatory Support

Restraints



High Manufacturing Costs

Side Effects Associated with ADCs High Attrition Rate in Product Development

Opportunities



Adoption of Combination Therapies

High Growth in Emerging Economies Emergence of Advanced ADCs

Challenges

Technical Complexities

Companies Mentioned



AbbVie Inc.

ADC Therapeutics SA

Ambrx

Astellas Pharma Inc.

AstraZeneca

Bionecure Therapeutics Inc.

Byondis

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited

Duality Biologics

Exelixis, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Immunogen, Inc.

Lanova Medicines

LegoChem Biosciences, Inc.

Lepu Biopharma Co. Ltd.

Mersana Therapeutics

Pfizer Inc.

ProfoundBio

Remegen

Seagen Inc.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Tripartite Therapeutics, Inc.

Zydus Group Zymeworks Inc.

Key Attributes: