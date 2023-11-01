Preliminary Result Of GF's Voluntary Recommended Public Cash Tender Offer For All Shares In Uponor

HELSINKI, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GF announces that based on the preliminary result of the Tender Offer, 59,065,644 Shares were tendered in the Tender Offer, representing together with Shares held by the Offeror approximately 92.0 percent of all the Shares and voting rights carried by the Shares (excluding shares held by Uponor or any of its subsidiaries). GF also announces a new date for the publication of its 2023 annual results in order to consolidate Uponor's financial statements to GF's consolidated financial statements.

As previously announced,

Georg Fischer Ltd. (" GF " or the " Offeror ") and Uponor Corporation (" Uponor " or the " Company ") have entered into a combination agreement pursuant to which the Offeror has made a voluntary recommended public cash tender offer for all the issued and outstanding shares in Uponor (the " Shares " or, individually, a " Share ") that are not held by Uponor or any of its subsidiaries (the " Tender Offer ") at a price of EUR 28.50 per share (as adjusted as a result of Uponor's dividend payment as of September 12, 2023) for each Share validly tendered in the Tender Offer (the " Offer Price "). The offer period for the Tender Offer commenced on June 26, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. (Finnish time) and expired on October 31, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. (Finnish time).

Based on the preliminary result of the Tender Offer, 59,065,644 Shares were tendered in the Tender Offer representing approximately 81.1 percent of all the Shares and voting rights carried by the Shares and, together with the 7,946,615 Shares held by the Offeror, representing approximately 92.0 percent of all the Shares and voting rights carried by the Shares (excluding shares held by Uponor or any of its subsidiaries).

The Offeror will confirm and announce the final result of the Tender Offer on or about November 6, 2023. Provided that the final results of the Tender Offer confirm that the Shares tendered into the Tender Offer represent, together with any Shares otherwise held by the Offeror, more than 50 percent of all the outstanding Shares and voting rights carried by the Shares and all other conditions to completion of the Tender Offer, as set forth in the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer, continue to be fulfilled at such time or are waived, the Offeror will declare the Tender Offer unconditional and complete the Tender Offer in accordance with its terms and conditions.

Provided that the Tender Offer will be completed, the offer price is expected to be paid on or about November 13, 2023, to each shareholder of Uponor who has validly accepted, and not validly withdrawn, the Tender Offer in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer. The offer price will be paid in accordance with the payment procedures described in the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer.

The Offeror may acquire Shares on or after the date of this release in public trading on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd or otherwise.

Provided that the Tender Offer will be completed,

GF will consolidate Uponor in GF's consolidated financial statements. The preparation of GF's 2023 consolidated financial statements, including Uponor, will require more time than usual, as GF must convert Uponor's financial statements prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) to Swiss GAAP FER. Therefore, GF has decided a new date for the announcement of its 2023 annual results, originally scheduled to be announced on February 28, 2024, to be announced on March 19, 2024.

UBS AG acts as financial advisor to

GF in connection with the Tender Offer and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Helsinki Branch (" SEB ") as local financial adviser to GF and arranger in connection with the Tender Offer. In addition, GF has retained White & Case LLP as legal advisor in connection with the Tender Offer and Tekir Ltd as communication advisor.

Uponor has retained Nordea Bank Abp and Goldman Sachs International as financial advisors and Hannes Snellman Attorneys Ltd as legal advisor in connection with the Tender Offer and Hill and Knowlton Finland Oy as communication advisor.

With its three divisions

GF Piping Systems, GF Casting Solutions, and GF Machining Solutions, GF offers products and solutions that enable the safe transport of liquids and gases, as well as lightweight casting components and high-precision manufacturing technologies. As a sustainability and innovation leader, GF has strived to achieve profitable growth while offering superior value to its customers for more than 200

years. Founded in 1802, GF is headquartered in Switzerland and present in 34

countries with 138

companies, 60 of which are production companies with 83 facilities. For the year ended December

31, 2022, GF's 15,207

employees worldwide generated sales of EUR

4.1

billion (CHF

4.0

billion).

Uponor is a leading global provider of solutions that efficiently and effectively move water through cities, buildings, and homes. Uponor helps customers in residential and commercial construction, municipalities, and utilities, be more productive - and continuously find new ways to conserve, manage and provide water responsibly, unlocking its potential to provide comfort, health, and efficiency.

1.4

billion. Uponor is based in Finland and listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

