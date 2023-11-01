Lambdatest Unveils Intelligent UI Inspector To Streamline Mobile App Inspection

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

(BUSINESS WIRE )--LambdaTest , a leading cloud-based unified testing platform, has unveiled the Intelligent UI Inspector , a new tool tailored for Mobile Application developers and testers. The 'Intelligent UI Inspector' boasts several key features, emphasizing seamless interaction, reliability, and enhanced user experience.

The Intelligent UI Inspector presents an advanced interface for direct interaction and seamless inspection of various pages and elements within your application, avoiding the need to repetitively close and reopen the UI Inspector. This unified process not only simplifies usage but also expedites the inspection tasks, resulting in a more streamlined workflow.

Users now can create reliable, attribute-based, custom Xpaths for their automation scripts, enhancing the workflow and ensuring the precision of results. This streamlining of processes significantly reduces errors and elevates the accuracy of automation procedures, optimizing the operational workflow.

For hybrid applications, this tool enables the smooth inspection of web-view elements, offering a comprehensive view. In addition, it simplifies the process of relaunching for developer applications with multiple environments by providing a convenient one-click relaunch feature. The Intelligent UI Inspector ensures an enhanced user experience through an intuitive and user-centric interface, aligning with the requirement for a more user-friendly and straightforward experience for all its functionalities.

Mayank Bhola, Co-Founder and Head of Product at LambdaTest, said, "The introduction of our Intelligent UI Inspector is a step toward further enhancing the testing experience for our Real Device users. By optimizing workflows and prioritizing precision, the objective is to empower businesses to elevate their product quality and streamline their testing processes with confidence. By swiftly identifying and resolving UI issues, ensuring a consistent, responsive, and visually appealing interface UI Inspector serves as a pivotal tool for businesses to deliver a flawless user experience to their customers."

About LambdaTest

LambdaTest is an intelligent and omnichannel enterprise execution environment that helps businesses drastically reduce time to market through Just in Time Test Orchestration (JITTO), ensuring quality releases and accelerated digital transformation. Over 10,000+ enterprise customers and 2+ million users across 130+ countries rely on LambdaTest for their testing needs.



Browser & App Testing Cloud allows users to run both manual and automated tests of web and mobile apps across 3,000+ different browsers, real devices, and operating system environments. HyperExecute helps customers run and orchestrate test grids in the cloud for any framework and programming language at blazing-fast speeds to cut down on quality test time, helping developers build software faster.

