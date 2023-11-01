Sushi Tech Tokyo 2024 -- Asia's Largest Innovation Event!

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--The Tokyo Metropolitan Government (TMG) will be holding its SusHi Tech Tokyo 2024 event in the Tokyo Bay area in April and May of 2024, promoting TMG's“Sustainable High City Tech Tokyo (SusHi Tech Tokyo)” vision for the creation of sustainable new value. The event is intended to bring together Tokyo's innovation creators, solving the issues faced by the world's urban centers, and to share their models for the future globally. Applications are now being accepted for participants and exhibitors in the Global Startup Program, as well as for sponsoring partners.

SusHi Tech Tokyo 2024 - Key Points ・ SusHi Tech Tokyo 2024 is a large scale event being held in April and May of 2024 ・The event will be divided into three programs:

The Global Startup Program , Asia's largest such conference, which is expected to attract 40,000 visitors

The City Leaders Program, a summit of city leaders from five continents The Showcase Program, a festival presenting model cities of the future, which is expected to draw 500,000 visitors. ・Applications are now being accepted for Global Startup Program exhibitors , sponsors , and pitch contest entrants . Tickets are also now on sale. (details below) ・Further information is available on the homepages and social media for each program. ・Details about the themes, venues, and contents of the Global Startup Program and the Showcase Program will be announced. Please see the attached sheets for details. URL:

Calls for exhibitors, sponsors, etc.

Entries for the“SusHi Tech Challenge” Global Startup Program Pitch Contest

Languages: English

Prize: JPY 10 million to the winning company, other prizes TBD

Entry period: from Friday, October 27, 2023 to Friday, December 22, 2023

Details and Entry form:



Applications for Global Startup Program booth exhibitors

Languages: English

Entry period: from Friday, October 27, 2023 to Friday, December 22, 2023

Details and Application form:



Global Startup Program event tickets

Early Bird Sale! Until Wednesday, January 31, 2024

Details:



Sponsor partnerships for the Global Startup Program

Supporting Partner

We are looking for sponsors who share our vision for the SusHi Tech Tokyo 2024 Global Startup Program

Details and application:

Ambassador

We are looking for ambassadors to help us promote the event.

Details and application:

Partner Event

We are seeking partnerships with events that align with our objectives and wish to collaborate with the SusHi Tech Tokyo 2024 Global Startup Program, particularly those scheduled to take place approximately 2 weeks before or after the program event dates (May 15-16).

Details and application:

Further Information

SusHi Tech Tokyo 2024 Global Startup Program

Site URL:

X: @STT2024GSP_EN

LinkedIn:

SusHi Tech Tokyo 2024 Showcase Program

Site URL:

X: @SusHiTech_eSG

