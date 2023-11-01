Netwitness Featured As Industry Leader In NDR And SIEM In 2023 Gigaom Radar Reports

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- NetWitness , a globally trusted provider of cybersecurity software and services, has been recognized as one of the cybersecurity industry's most exceptional leaders as a provider of network detection response (NDR) and security information and event management (SIEM). The GigaOm Radar Report for both NDR and SIEM pits NetWitness among other industry leaders like IBM and Microsoft.

GigaOm ranked NetWitness as exceptional across several key criteria, including historical forensics, managed NDR, alarm fidelity & self-tuning, data enrichment, collaboration & case management, automation, and convergence.

For its NDR capabilities, the company was touted for its dedication to platform and innovation. Specifically, NetWitness's full packet capture and detection with comprehensive network visibility stood out to GigaOm. As for its SIEM features, NetWitness shined for the maturity of its product and focus on developing its SIEM platform over the past 15 years.

"This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, who have been relentless in their pursuit of excellence and innovation in cybersecurity,” said Tod Ewasko, Chief Product Officer of NetWitness.“We are truly honored to be recognized as a leader in the NDR and SIEM spaces by GigaOm.”

About NetWitness

NetWitness provides comprehensive and highly scalable threat detection and response capabilities for organizations around the world. The NetWitness Platform delivers complete visibility combined with applied threat intelligence and user behavior analytics to detect, prioritize, investigate threats, and automate response. This empowers security analysts to be more efficient and stay ahead of business-impacting threats. For more information, visit netwitness .

