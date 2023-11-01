AUD/USD Forecast: Sees Same Consolidation And Negativity

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



The AUD/USD

faced a substantial downturn during the early hours of Tuesday, reflecting the prevailing negativity in the market. At the heart of this bearish sentiment lies the formidable resistance at the 0.64 level, which has proven to be a major hurdle for Australian Dollar traders.

This resistance is reinforced by the upper boundary of the persistent downtrend channel that has governed recent price movements. Adding to the technical pressure, the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average is currently hovering near the top of this channel, contributing to the downward bias in our analysis.

Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region 1Read full review Get Started

Nevertheless, if the Aussie Dollar manages to reverse its course and break above the stubborn 0.64 level, it would be a clear bullish signal, potentially propelling the currency toward the 0.65 level. It's worth noting that the 200-Day EMA is situated just below the 0.66 level, and its sharp descent underscores the bearish outlook for the Australian Dollar.

On the downside, the 0.62 level represents a substantial support level, one that appears resilient and difficult to breach. Short-term rallies appear to be met with selling pressure, a trend that aligns with the historical significance of this level. Should the AUD dip below this threshold, it would likely target the psychologically important 0.60 level, a critical juncture garnering significant attention from market participants USD is Expected to Keep Gaining Ground

The Australian Dollar's sensitivity to global economic dynamics, particularly commodities, remains a defining characteristic of its behavior. Additionally, its strong correlation with the Chinese economy, which has been grappling with lackluster economic indicators, further contributes to its volatility. Geopolitical uncertainties, including developments in the Middle East and elsewhere, continue to exert their influence on this currency pair. Amidst these factors, the US Dollar remains an attractive option, driven by both global headlines and the relatively high-interest rates offered in the United States, cementing its status as a preferred choice in the forex market.

At the end of the day, the Australian Dollar's recent struggles and the prevailing technical factors suggest a bearish outlook. However, a break above the 0.64 level could potentially reverse this trend. Traders should remain vigilant and adapt to the evolving economic and geopolitical landscape, especially in the Middle East, which continues to exert significant influence over this currency pair. All things considered, the US Dollar will continue to be favored over most other currencies, the Aussie included.

Ready to trade our daily Forex forecast ? Here's a list of some of the best Australian forex brokers to check out.