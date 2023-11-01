USD/JPY Forecast: Takes Off Against The Yen

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



The USD/JPY

staged a substantial rally during Tuesday's trading session, largely spurred by the Bank of Japan's meeting, which hinted at a loose approach to interest rates.

In essence, the Bank of Japan did not opt for a complete rate hike, signaling continued pain for the Japanese yen. The yen's decline was not limited to the US dollar alone but extended across most currency pairs.

The size of the candlestick chart provides a clear picture of the prevailing sentiment, indicating a strong bullish bias. It is increasingly likely that we will see further gains, with a potential test of the ¥152 level on the horizon. While the ¥152 level may pose some resistance, given its historical significance, a breakthrough could propel this pair toward the ¥155 mark. Following the conclusion of the Bank of Japan meeting, the currency pair is likely to be more influenced by interest rate differentials than other factors.

Beneath the surface, the 50-day Exponential Moving Average remains situated around the ¥147.80 level, providing a solid support floor. Market participants are currently regarding this level as a crucial support point. A breakdown below this level would represent a significant negative development, potentially prompting speculation about Bank of Japan intervention. That being said, the BoJ has had plenty of time to try and stop the rally and has failed so far. The Japanese have massive debt that simply cannot handle higher rates, as they are one of the most indebted nations in the world.A Long Position is Favored

The current strategy involves seeking short-term pullbacks to capitalize on the US dollar's value. It is important not to overcomplicate matters, as the prevailing trend has remained intact for several months, with little indication of change, especially given the favorable interest rate differential. The "carry trade" remains a compelling advantage in this context, where traders receive payments for holding onto this currency pair. Consequently, a long position is favored, and additional positions may be considered as the trend progresses.

In the end, the US dollar's robust performance against the Japanese yen is underpinned by the Bank of Japan's cautious approach to interest rates. The prevailing trend, fueled by interest rate differentials and the allure of the "carry trade," remains intact. Short-term pullbacks offer opportunities for value-seeking traders, with the prospect of further gains on the horizon.

