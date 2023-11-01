GBP/USD Forecast: Sees Pressure

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



The GBP/US embarked on an initial upward trajectory during Tuesday's trading session but subsequently relinquished its gains, revealing renewed vulnerability.

Currently positioned toward the lower end of the bearish flat, indications suggest that a significant downturn could be looming. It appears increasingly likely that we will witness a descent in the near future. The allure of the United States dollar as a safe haven in times of geopolitical uncertainty persists, and the interest rate differentials between the Federal Reserve and most central banks continue to favor the greenback. This has been the case for some time now, and it doesn't seem to be changing anytime soon.

Beneath the surface, the 1.20 level assumes significance, wielding substantial support both psychologically and structurally. Should this level be breached, it is probable that the British pound would face substantial downward pressure, potentially targeting the 1.1850 level. Meanwhile, short-term rallies are consistently met with selling pressure, exemplified by intraday trading dynamics. Furthermore, the presence of the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average near the 1.23 level, coinciding with the upper boundary of the bearish flag, reinforces its role as a resistance zone to Short This Pair

To entertain the possibility of an upward shift in sentiment, the 200-Day EMA must be conquered. Nevertheless, the prevailing trend suggests that rallies should be viewed as opportunities to initiate short positions. Each successive high exhibits a declining pattern, implying an eventual breakdown. Consequently, the market is poised to maintain its characteristic volatility, with geopolitical headlines continuing to favor the U.S. dollar over most other currencies, the British pound included. The United Kingdom's economic prospects are further clouded by the risk of the European Union dragging it into a recession, a narrative that seems increasingly likely with several major economies in the EU already grappling with economic challenges.

In the end, the British pound's recent price action reflects its vulnerability and susceptibility to external factors, particularly geopolitical developments and interest rate differentials. The prevailing trend underscores the importance of exercising caution and viewing short-term rallies as opportunities to acquire U.S. dollars, given the broader market dynamics and headwinds facing the British pound. Ultimately, I think the USD is by far the currency to own, so I am shorting this pair when given the chance. It isn't necessarily the Pound that I am trading in this equation – it is the greenback.

