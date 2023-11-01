LTC News Introduces New Comprehensive National Long-Term Care Provider Directory

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) LA GRANGE, Ill., Nov. 1, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - LTC News, a premier online destination for news and information on aging, caregiving, health, long-term care and retirement planning, announces the launch of an extensive online long-term care directory.







This new resource connects individuals and families to a host of quality long-term care providers across the country. The initial directory will include more than 75,000 listings spanning a wide range of care options. There are plans for directory expansion in the months ahead.

Users can explore listings for:



Home Care Providers

Adult Day Care Centers

Assisted Living Facilities

Memory Care Facilities

Rehabilitation Centers

Nursing Homes

Group Homes

Hospice Care Organizations Occupational Health Care Centers

“The LTC News caregiver directory bridges a significant gap and offers a comprehensive tool for families in search of the best care solutions,” Matt McCann, president and CEO, LTC News, says.

This user-friendly directory allows people to conduct searches filtered by care type, distance and amenities. Unlike other platforms that might be restricted to specific care providers or require payment for access, LTC News provides a reliable, broad and inclusive tool for finding quality care options for free.

“There's a pressing demand for such a comprehensive service and LTC News has a solid reputation for providing resources to those seeking quality care solutions or help with planning for aging,” McCann says.

As the aging population grows, so does the need for assistance with daily living activities and specialized care for conditions such as dementia. The LTC News directory serves as a crucial resource in these challenging times. It helps families search for caregiving support and facilities while also offering tools and resources to plan for the costs and challenges associated with aging.

The complete directory is accessible here: .

Additionally, caregiver providers and facilities are invited to claim and enhance their listings at no cost. Additional enhancements can be added for a modest fee. Marketing and advertising options are available too.

McCann adds,“Securing access to quality care is vital for enhancing the quality of life for our aging population, whether it's for aging parents or for future personal needs. This directory is a significant step towards that goal.”

LTC News has also combined efforts with Amada Senior Care, a leading in-home health care agency with locations throughout the country, to help individuals navigate long-term care insurance policies and claims. There is no cost or obligation for the service. Amada also assists with developing care plans and finding in-home care solutions.

Finally, the LTC News Cost of Care Calculator is an ideal tool that can help people to find the median cost of various long-term care services throughout the United States. It's also a good tool to use when designing a long-term care insurance policy.

About LTC News:

Established in 2015, LTC News serves as a digital hub, offering a wealth of information, tools and resources tailored for individuals aged 45 and above, as well as their families, as they navigate the evolving challenges of aging in the 21st century.

Committed to empowering its audience, LTC News provides actionable insights and support across topics such as aging, caregiving, health, long-term care, and retirement planning, facilitating informed decisions for a better tomorrow.

