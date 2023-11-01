Real Estate Auction Firm Is Now Tranzon Key

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) FAIRFAX, Va., Nov. 1, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - For over 30 years, across thousands of auctions, Tranzon Fox has been the key to unlocking the value of its clients' real estate by providing expertise in property evaluation and competitive auction sales. The Key team has proven success in sales of residential, commercial and land properties via live and online bidding at the highest possible prices in the shortest possible periods of time. The firm's new name reflects our essential role in helping sellers achieve success. Still short and sweet, Tranzon Fox is now known as Tranzon Key, according to the firm.







Photo Caption: Managing Partners Bill Londrey, Linda Terry, and Jeff Stein, as seen during the unveiling of the Tranzon Key name.

When the founders retired in 2022, the remaining partners bought their interest. The buyout was a testament to their continued enthusiasm for the auction business, their keen awareness of the value of the long-tenured employees, agents, brokers, and auctioneers of Tranzon Fox (now Key), and their desire to see those hundreds of years of combined industry experience continue for the benefit of existing clients and new sellers.

President Bill Londrey, and Managing Partners Jeff Stein and Linda Terry are the new owners of Tranzon Key, with headquarters in Fairfax, Virginia, serving Northern Virginia, DC and Maryland, and satellite locations throughout Virginia and North Carolina. They remain committed to the boutique, hands-on, concierge-style approach that is unique in the auction industry, which has a track record of sales success even where ordinary brokerage has failed to yield desired results.

Tranzon Key has retained the full marketing and administrative staff and embarked on a plan for growth in new areas including South Carolina and Indiana.

Tranzon Key believes the best is yet to come! It looks ahead to provide the best possible service to existing clients, to meeting new sellers and introducing them to the benefits of our real estate auction and marketing expertise. The management team welcomes hearing from agents, brokers, and auctioneers who may wish to become part of the Tranzon Key family.

For more information about Tranzon Key and Tranzon, please visit:

About Tranzon:

In 2000, a group of real estate auctioneers banded together to create Tranzon, LLC, a nationwide network that revolutionized the way real estate professionals bring buyers and sellers together. Today, the Tranzon team features some of the most experienced real estate, marketing, and auction professionals in the business. Using Tranzon's Market-Making System (TM), a proven methodology for the accelerated sale of property, the company has conducted tens of thousands of successful commercial and residential auctions for clients including financial institutions, trusts, guardians, estates, and private individuals. All Tranzon companies are independently owned and operated. Tranzon Key, VAAF 423.

MULTIMEDIA:

PHOTO link for media:

Photo Caption: Managing Partners Bill Londrey, Linda Terry, and Jeff Stein, as seen during the unveiling of the Tranzon Key name.

News Source: Tranzon Key