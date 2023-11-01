Hallador Energy Company Announces Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release And Investor Call

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TERRE HAUTE, Ind., Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hallador Energy Company today announced that the Company plans to release its 3rd quarter 2023 financial results on Form 10-Q after the markets close on Monday, November 6, 2023.
Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
Management will host an investor conference call and webcast on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. ET to discuss its 3rd quarter 2023 financial results.
The call will be webcast live on our website at under events and will be available for a limited time.
PARTICIPANT INFORMATION
United States (Local): +1 646 904 5544
United States (Toll-Free): +1 833 470 1428
Global Dial-In Numbers:
Access Code: 224373
REPLAY DETAILS :
Replay Expiration Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023, 11:59 PM EDT
United States (Local): +1 929 458 6194
United States (Toll-Free): +1 866 813 9403
Access Code: 169196
Hallador Energy Company is headquartered in Terre Haute, Indiana. To learn more visit .
