Record and payment dates of Boreo's second dividend installment of EUR 0.22 per share

The Board of Directors of Boreo Plc has at its meeting on November 1, 2023 decided on the basis of the authorization by the Annual General Meeting on 19 April 2023 the record date and the payment date for the second installment of the dividend of EUR 0.22. The first dividend installment of EUR 0.22 per share was paid on May 4, 2023.

The second installment of the dividend will be paid to shareholders who are registered in the shareholders' register maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd on the record date November 9, 2023. The dividend payment date is November 17, 2023.

Boreo is a company listed on Nasdaq Helsinki that creates value by owning, acquiring and developing small and medium-sized companies in the long-term. Boreo's business operations are organized into three business areas: Electronics, Technical Trade and Heavy Machines.

Boreo's primary objective is sustainable long-term profit generation. This is achieved with a business model that is based on the acquisition and ownership of great entrepreneurial companies with ability to generate sustainable long-term earnings growth and strong cash flows. The profits generated by the portfolio of companies are re-invested back to operations or to acquisitions with attractive expected returns on capital. The decentralized operating structure promoting culture of ownership and release of entrepreneurial energy is a core pillar of the firm's business concept and sustainable earnings growth is ensured through the support and coaching of companies and the personnel.

The Group's net sales in 2022 were EUR 160 million and it employs over 300 people in seven countries. The company's headquarter is in Vantaa.