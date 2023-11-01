IPT Well Solutions Embarks On Strategic Expansion Of Its Environmental Department

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Industry Leader IPT Well Solutions Bolsters Environmental Commitment with Key Expansion

- Dave Mannon, CEO of IPT Well SolutionsGOLDEN, CO, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Demonstrating its commitment to environmental leadership within the energy industry, IPT Well Solutions is excited to announce an expansion of its Environmental Department. Key to this expansion is the onboarding of Quentin Mendenhall , a seasoned expert, as the new Environmental Manager who will add to the array of environmental services already offered.Quentin Mendenhall's appointment signals a pivotal moment for IPT as it amplifies its environmental services and operations. With over twenty years in the industry, Quentin has been a notable figure in environmental compliance, especially in regions like Texas, Oklahoma, and Louisiana. His experiences with DCP Midstream, where he provided environmental support across multiple assets and was instrumental in advocating for rulemaking alongside the Gas Processors Association, will greatly benefit IPT's vision for this expansion.Quentin received his Master of Science in Environmental Engineering from Oklahoma State University, and his initial professional chapter began with Phillips 66, reinforcing pipelines' environmental integrity across multiple states.“Bringing Quentin into the IPT family isn't just about adding a new team member. It's a testament to our ambitious goals for the Environmental Department. As the industry evolves, so does IPT, and with Quentin's expertise, we are poised to lead the way in integrating progressive environmental solutions," remarked Dave Mannon, CEO at IPT Well Solutions.IPT's strategic expansion is a reflection of its proactive approach towards an environmentally-conscious future. This initiative not only signifies growth but also IPT's dedication to marrying industry best practices with environmental stewardship.To learn more about IPT Well Solutions and its transformative journey, please visit .

