Conscious Living Event To Feature Renowned Philosopher Sri Preethaji

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sri Preethaji shares insights into consciousness and spiritual tools for today's challenges and issues.

Meditation with Sri Preethaji brings experiences of deep calm and oneness.

Sri Preethaji gives a sacred transmission of energy for spiritual growth and higher consciousness.

Living with happiness, peace, and belonging no matter what life brings.

- Sri PreethjiNEW YORK, NEW YORK, US, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Ekam's USA-Canada Conscious Living Tour with renowned transformational leader Sri Preethaji, is set to captivate audiences in five North American cities:. Toronto, Ontario – Nov 5, 2023, University of Toronto. New York, New York – Nov 6, 2023, Scheuer Auditorium. Hanover, New Hampshire – Nov 7, 2023, Dartmouth College. Miami, Florida – Nov 14, 2023, Faena Hotel. Jupiter, Florida – Nov 16, 2023, Unity of JupiterConscious Living means to become aware of one's own state of consciousness and be able to choose serenity even when facing life's challenges or pressures. The event is designed to provide attendees with insights into becoming an observer of consciousness with the capacity to shift inner states of being.Unlocking a Life of Fulfillment and HarmonyConscious Living offers keys to quality of life. Sri Preethaji's teachings emphasize that human experiences are rooted in either a suffering state or a beautiful state, with no intermediary. The choice of state significantly impacts one's life experience, influencing decisions, choices, actions, and subsequent consequences. Sri Preethaji eloquently states, "It's our passion to help individuals to step out of all that is holding them back, to step into beautiful states, to have powerful states of expansion embedded in their consciousness so that they can be a light."The Conscious Living ExperienceThe event comprises three main components:1. Wisdom Talk: insights into consciousness and spiritual tools for today's challenges and issues.2. Meditation: dynamic group meditation with shared intentions and inner connections.3. Deeksha: sacred transmission of energy for spiritual growth and higher consciousness.Lea Flocchini, a participant in a previous workshop, attests to the transformative power of Conscious Living, stating, "The more you practice Conscious Living, the more you hardwire your brain to better handle daily stressors. And the result is more happiness, peace, and belonging, no matter what life throws our way."Praise for Sri Preethaji's TeachingsUsher, the multitalented Singer, Songwriter, Dancer, and Actor, attests to the life-altering impact of Sri Preethaji's teachings, emphasizing, "Discovering the practice of living in a beautiful state through Sri Preethaji and Sri Krishnaji has been a true game-changer in my life."Arianna Huffington, Founder of HuffPost and Thrive, applauds Sri Preethaji's contributions, stating, "Sri Preethaji and Sri Krishnaji channel ancient wisdom into modern truths, guiding us to let go of burdens and forge genuine connections within ourselves and with others."Entry Into Conscious LivingThis workshop is tailored for both newcomers to spiritual practices and seasoned practitioners. This event promises not only inspiration and transformation but a profound shift towards a life of grace and fulfillment.For tickets and further information, visit EkamUSACanada .About Sri PreethajiSri Preethaji is a philosopher and modern-day sage, co-founder of Ekam and co-author of The Four Sacred Secrets. Named by Times of India as one of the most impactful spiritual leaders of our time, Sri Preethaji was chosen by the Indian Government to address the nation at this year's India Economic Conclave. Her wisdom converges the worldly and the spiritual, the scientific and transcendental.About EkamEkam World Center for Enlightenment is a sanctuary for seekers worldwide, offering a space of profound transformation, introspection, and connection. Sri Preethaji and Sri Krishnaji lead millions on profound journeys into enlightenment, helping individuals find healing, joy, peace, and purpose. Ekam offers a variety of transformative experiences in India, throughout the world, and online.

Donna K Crawford

Ekam USA-Canada



About Sri Preethaji